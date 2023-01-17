012323-rtd-met-weekinvirginia

IN THE NEWS

Norfolk Naval Shipyard adopts mask rule again

Masks returned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The indoor mask mandate is because the Portsmouth is rated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a high community transmission of COVID. Officials will reevaluate the requirement in coming days.

THE WATER COOLER

LISTEN HERE: A Hampton Roads public radio station is giving away one of the state's largest music collections. WHRO-FM has accumulated one of the largest known music collections in the state, perhaps on the East Coast, with more than 20,000 albums and CDs in its vast storage room. But the music it plays now is digitally archived.

During a recent visit, jazz, classical, easy listening, soundtracks, show tunes, blues, 1970s folk, 1980s pop and hidden pearls of rock ‘n’ roll collections filled tables.

“There are definitely some gems in here. They just need to be found," said Barry Graham, a producer.

THEY SAID ...