The sign for Fort Barfoot is unveiled during a renaming ceremony in Blackstone on Friday. The Virginia Army National Guard installation was previously named Fort Pickett, after Confederate Gen. George Pickett. It is one of nine military installations named for Confederate figures that have been or will be renamed. The new name is in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, who received the Medal of Honor for his heroism as an Army technical sergeant in Italy in 1944 during World War II. Barfoot, originally from Mississippi, spent his retirement years in the Richmond area and died here in 2012. It is the first Army base in the continental U.S. to have the name of a Native American soldier. (See Michael Paul Williams' related commentary on the renaming of Fort Pickett on Page A11.) Barfoot, seen below, drew national attention in 2009 for his fight to fly the American flag from a 21-foot flagpole in his Henrico County yard. His neighborhood association, which allowed flags to be flown on angled poles attached to houses, ordered it removed and threatened legal action. The association backed down following an outpouring of support for the decorated veteran from Virginia residents and politicians.