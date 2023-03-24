032523-rtd-met-galaxyconphoto Mar 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 ABOVE: Jeff Lewis, from Tappahannock, attends the first day of GalaxyCon at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday. The convention continues through Sunday. EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH Cali Nessen, 6, of Chester, dressed as Wednesday Addams, attends GalaxyCon with her mother and uncle. Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch Related to this story Most Popular Labor Law: Court will not dismiss case against employer for religious accommodations based on pronoun use In February, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan refused to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought against an employer who… Video shows Irvo Otieno being held down by deputies at hospital Central State Hospital security camera footage taken on March 6 shows a handcuffed and shackled Irvo Otieno, 28, being pushed to the ground an… Despite naysayers, Virginia basketball could be back even stronger next season This season’s team returned its top six scorers from the year before. Next year’s version of the Cavaliers won’t have that same luxury, but th… Greenswell Growers lands a deal with Kroger for co-branded line with Ukrop's; shipments start in April Leafy greens in packages with the tagline “Grown with love in Goochland County VA” will soon hit store shelves across the Mid-Atlantic now tha… Midlothian eatery named 'Best Locally Owned Restaurant in Virginia' by Southern Living Magazine It's part of the magazine's "Best of the South" edition.