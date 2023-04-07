BODY COPY TK

Beverly Wood is a native of Chase City who went on to enjoy a stellar career in Hollywood where she has been described as a "legendary figure in cinema history" for her behind-the scenes work and has now retired back to Chase City, where she is leading efforts to restore the town's old Mecca movie theater.

Like a lot of small-town kids in the ‘60s, Beverly Wood grew up going to movies at her hometown theater.

For Wood, the experience proved more than simply an amusing way to pass the time. She was inspired by what she saw at Chase City’s Mecca Theatre and – to make a long story very short – she wound up turning her love for film into a remarkable behind-the-scenes Hollywood career for herself.

Like a lot of small-town theaters, the Mecca fell out of favor and closed in 1980. Whenever Wood made visits home to Mecklenburg County and Chase City during those years when she lived away, she was always disheartened when she saw the state of the Mecca, which grew more bedraggled (CHECK) with every passing year of disuse.

After retiring and moving back to Chase City in 2016, Wood visited the Mecca with the idea of possibly acquiring it. The owner brought her through the lobby and into the auditorium, at which point Wood noted the place looked different, and not just because the seats were piled in the middle as the place was being used for storage. (CHECK)

Wood soon realized what was so different:

“I’ve never been on the first floor.”

Wood grew up in the waning days of segregation, so throughout her childhood at the Mecca she had watched movies only from the balcony – the designated seating area for Black filmgoers. (CHECK) Blacks entered the theater through a side door – the “Negro entrance,” as Wood recalled of the times – and purchased their tickets at a window separate from where whites bought theirs. If they wanted popcorn, they told the ticket-taker, who would go into the lobby –- where Blacks also were not permitted – and return with a box of popcorn.

Then they would climb the stairs to the balcony, where she still remembers being greeted by the stench of urine, as there were two bathrooms at the top of the staircase that apparently were rarely cleaned.

And yet..

Wood, 67, harbors warm memories of the Mecca – including seeing Elvis Presley movies, of which she says, “I was enjoying Elvis just like they were on the first floor.”

There was much to despise about the way things were back then and the way she and her family were treated, but Wood said her parents emphasized what they could control, such as working hard at everything they did, and stressed that it’s “who you are as a human being that makes a difference.”

Recalled Wood, “It was: get your homework done, do your chores, get to bed early; be respectful of other people, no matter who they are (or) what color they are.”

Also – and this was relentlessly hammered home to Wood and her older sister and brother by parents, Garrett and Lillian, who never had the opportunity at higher education, whose first jobs were as a butler and maid for a well-to-do white family and who later cleaned churches and other businesses and worked in factories when there were factories in Chase City -- “you’re going to go to college.” (CHECK)

And all three did (her late sister, an opera singer, graduated from Virginia State University; her brother became an IT system analyst). (CHECK… their names??)

As Wood puts it, “I watched movies from the balcony, but it didn’t change my dreams.”

Sir Roger Deakins, an internationally acclaimed cinematographer, will be in Chase City on Saturday, sharing stories about his career, answering questions and autographing copies of his book, “Byways.” The event is a fundraiser for Save Our Heritage, the historic-preservation nonprofit working to restore the Mecca, an effort led by Wood. Tickets are available at https://meccatheatre.org/

Q: What brings such a Hollywood luminary to Mecklenburg County?

A: Another Hollywood luminary who lives there, he said.

Wood is “a legend in Hollywood,” Deakins said.

“James and I had the pleasure of working with Bev Wood in Hollywood for many years,” said Deakins, referencing his wife, in an email. ”She was and is quite a star in the post-production world.

“You can mention her name to anyone who was involved in film production … and a smile comes onto their faces. It doesn’t surprise us that, in her new phase of life, she continues to be a force. Hollywood’s loss is Virginia’s gain!”

Deakins, who has been nominated 16 times for an Academy Award, winning twice, for “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917,” says he and his wife have been following Wood’s work on the theater from afar.

“We have such respect for Bev that it was a no-brainer when she proposed our visit,” he said.

Wood earned her reputation in Hollywood not from what she did on movie sets, but what she did in laboratories.

She was a chemist by training – an undergraduate degree from what was then Mary Washington College and a master’s from the University of Georgia – and went to work as a research chemist for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., where after a few years she wound up in the motion picture division, a dream pairing for Wood.

She moved to the West Coast and ultimately went to work for Deluxe Laboratories in Los Angeles, where in a world dominated by white men she became a sort of – in her words – “film whisperer.” Her mission was helping filmmakers attain the “look” for their movies that they wanted, which Wood found could be achieved through developing chemical processes or different methods of printing. She went on to help filmmakers get the same desired effects, through digital technology, as the industry moved from film to video. (CHECK)

Her first big film was the 1995 crime thriller, “Seven.” After that, numerous big-name cinematographers made their way to work with Wood on films such as Quentin Tarantino, Ron Howard and the Coen brothers. (CHECK) Her name never (CHECK) showed up in the credits, but filmmakers knew and know. In 2020, she was awarded the prestigious Natalie Kalmus Award for scientific contributions to filmmaking.

In a Team Deakins podcast in 2020 in which Roger and James Deakins interviewed Wood, James Deakins described Wood as “the goddess of post.” As in “post-production.”

She was so successful, it seems, not just because she knew her stuff like nobody else but because in an industry of transient (or worse, fake) friendships, Wood was genuine and kind and treated people the way her parents taught her. She also worked really hard.

“She became someone (filmmakers) could rely on,” said Andy Edmonds, director of the Virginia Film Office, which is one of the sponsors of the Deakins event. Wood was so influential, Edmonds said, that since her retirement filmmakers who come through Virginia have made a point of making a “pilgrimage” to Chase City to visit Wood.

“She’s a bundle of energy and creative enthusiasm, and just a sweet, sweet person,” Edmonds said. “I love her passion to do what she’s trying to do to support the community she came from and to give back to what created her story.”

Wood and husband, Brian Holt, a musical composer, (CHECK) live on the same farm just outside town where Wood grew up. The old house was beyond repair, so they built a new home in its footprint, so that every morning when Wood looks out the door she enjoys the same view she has a child.

They’ve taken happily to country living after a life in Los Angeles -- they raise pot-bellied pigs and chickens, as well assorted fruits and vegetables on their 12 acres – and trying to breathe new life into the Mecca, which she envisions as a second-run movie theater and community center for special performances and events. She hopes to bring in Hollywood friends who could help inspire young people in Chase City, in much the same way the Mecca helped inspire Wood.

The theater is mostly a dusty shell at the moment. Wood hopes construction will begin before the end of the year with