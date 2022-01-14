1/15 Personalities

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized about a week after her teenage son died from suicide.
The Irish-born musician, 55, mourned 17-year-old Shane’s death in a string of disturbing tweets Thursday, in which she indicated she planned to “follow my son.”
Later that day, she added, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”
O’Connor announced last week that Shane had gone missing from the care of Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla. He had been on suicide watch at Tallght Hospital.
On Friday, O’Connor confirmed that Shane had died by suicide.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” tweeted O’Connor. “May he Rest In Peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
O’Connor also shared a link to Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride,” for her son.
***
Musician John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross teared up while swapping stories about Bob Saget while retrieving their friend’s car from the airport Wednesday.
The pair went live on Mayer’s Instagram for 25 minutes while driving on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles after picking up Saget’s “immaculate,” “junk car” Prius from an LAX parking lot, where the late actor had left it before a flight to Florida. The “Full House” veteran was found dead Sunday at his Orlando hotel after performing on his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.”
“This is the only time in my life I’ve been honored to help a friend out at LAX,” Mayer quipped about the usually arduous errand that most Angelenos dread.
But the pair turned the task, which cost $250, into a touching tribute to the beloved TV star. It was one of many testimonials honoring Saget this week after his unexpected death.
— From wire reports