1/15 Personalities

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized about a week after her teenage son died from suicide.

The Irish-born musician, 55, mourned 17-year-old Shane’s death in a string of disturbing tweets Thursday, in which she indicated she planned to “follow my son.”

Later that day, she added, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”

O’Connor announced last week that Shane had gone missing from the care of Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla. He had been on suicide watch at Tallght Hospital.

On Friday, O’Connor confirmed that Shane had died by suicide.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” tweeted O’Connor. “May he Rest In Peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

O’Connor also shared a link to Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride,” for her son.

