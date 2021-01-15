1/16 Nation Briefs

At least 42 are killed in quake in Indonesia
MAMUJU, Indonesia — A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.
More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness. Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.
There were reports of many people trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.
Abbas calls elections in Palestinian territory
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday decreed parliamentary and presidential elections for later this year in what would be the first vote of its kind since 2006, when the Islamic militant group Hamas won a landslide victory.
Elections would pose a major risk for Abbas’ Fatah party and also for Hamas, which welcomed the decree. Both have faced protests in recent years over their inability to reconcile with one another, advance Palestinian aspirations for statehood or meet the basic needs of those in the territories they govern.
Fatah and Hamas have been publicly calling for elections for more than a decade but have never been able to mend their rift or agree on a process for holding them. Despite Friday’s decree, it remained far from clear whether the voting would actually be held.
Elections could also complicate President-elect Joe Biden’s plans to restore aid to the Palestinians and to revive the peace process with Israel.
Dutch government quits over scandal
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his entire Cabinet resigned Friday to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.
In a nationally televised speech, Rutte said he had informed King Willem-Alexander of his decision and pledged that his government would continue work to compensate affected parents as quickly as possible and to battle the coronavirus.
The move was largely seen as symbolic; Rutte’s government will remain in office in a caretaker mode until a new coalition is formed after an election March 17.
Russia also to pull out from treaty on flyovers
MOSCOW — Russia said on Friday that it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities after the U.S. exit from the pact, compounding the challenges faced by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty last year “significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states,” adding that Moscow’s proposals to keep the treaty alive after the U.S. exit have been cold-shouldered by Washington’s allies.
President Donald Trump pulled out of the treaty, arguing that Russian violations made it untenable for the United States to remain a party. The U.S. completed its withdrawal from the pact in November.
— From wire reports