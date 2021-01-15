1/16 Personalities

When she reads on Wednesday, she will be continuing a tradition that includes such celebrated poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou. Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in memory. In 2014, she was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and three years later became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. She has appeared on MTV, written a tribute to Black athletes for Nike and has a two-book deal with Viking Children’s Books. The first work, the picture book “Change Sings,” comes out this year.