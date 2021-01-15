1/16 Personalities

At age 22, poet Amanda Gorman, chosen to read at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, already has a history of writing for official occasions.
The Los Angeles resident has written for everything from a July 4 celebration featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra to the inauguration at Harvard University, her alma mater, of school president Larry Bacow.
When she reads on Wednesday, she will be continuing a tradition that includes such celebrated poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou. Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in memory. In 2014, she was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and three years later became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. She has appeared on MTV, written a tribute to Black athletes for Nike and has a two-book deal with Viking Children’s Books. The first work, the picture book “Change Sings,” comes out this year.
***
New Jersey-bred rocker Bruce Springsteen, along with crooner John Legend and alternative band the Foo Fighters, were announced Friday as additional performers at the post-inauguration prime-time TV special, “Celebrating America.”
They’ll join previously announced musicians — Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons — in performing at iconic locations.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee also announced Friday that Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments.
***
A major memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is moving forward in Boston, where they met and studied in the 1950s.
King Boston, a privately funded organization coordinating the estimated $9.5 million project, said fabrication of a roughly 22-foot-high bronze sculpture depicting four arms embracing is expected to begin in March. It will be installed on Boston Common near the site of a 1965 rally and march led by MLK, who would have turned 92 on Friday.
— From wire reports