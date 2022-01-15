1/16 Personalities

The six-year legal battle over the estate of pop superstar Prince has ended, and the process of distributing the artist’s wealth could begin next month.

The Internal Revenue Service and the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, agreed to value Prince’s estate $156.4 million, a figure the artist’s heirs also accepted, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, did not leave a will.

Since then, lawyers and consultants have been paid tens of millions to administer his estate and come up with a plan for its distribution. Two of Prince’s six sibling heirs, Alfred Jackson and John R. Nelson, have since died. Two others are in their 80s.

In the end, the estate will be almost evenly divided between New York music company Primary Wave and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.

Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91.