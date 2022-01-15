1/16 Personalities

The six-year legal battle over the estate of pop superstar Prince has ended, and the process of distributing the artist’s wealth could begin next month.
The Internal Revenue Service and the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, agreed to value Prince’s estate $156.4 million, a figure the artist’s heirs also accepted, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, did not leave a will.
Since then, lawyers and consultants have been paid tens of millions to administer his estate and come up with a plan for its distribution. Two of Prince’s six sibling heirs, Alfred Jackson and John R. Nelson, have since died. Two others are in their 80s.
In the end, the estate will be almost evenly divided between New York music company Primary Wave and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.
***
Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91.
The Italian daily Corriere said he had been hospitalized for hip surgery.
Cerutti inherited the family business, based in the city of Biella in the Piedmont region, at age 20 upon his father’s death in 1950. He launched his first menswear company, Hitman, in 1957 near Milan, dedicated to creating sartorial elegance on an industrial scale and becoming part of the nascent men’s ready-to-wear sector.
Armani was hired as a young talent at the Hitman factory in the mid-1960s. He recalled Cerruti as a creative entrepreneur with “an acute eye, a true curiosity, the ability to dare.”
“Even if our contacts thinned with the years, I have always considered him one of the people who has had a real and positive influence on my life,’’ Armani said in a statement.
— The Associated Press