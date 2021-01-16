1/17 Personalities

Gomez
Hours after a mob of Trump supporters took control of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Selena Gomez laid much of the blame at the feet of Big Tech.
“Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community,” tweeted the singer/actor. “Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki — you have all failed the American people today, and I hope you’re going to fix things moving forward.”
It’s just the latest effort by the 28-year-old Gomez to draw attention to the danger of internet companies critics say have profited from misinformation and hate on their platforms. Gomez has been calling out Big Tech for months — publicly on the very platforms she’s fighting and privately in conversations with Silicon Valley’s big hitters.
Facebook and Twitter representatives declined to comment. Google did not respond to an AP request for comment.
Gomez vows to keep fighting as long as she has a pedestal. “While I have this, I’m going to do good things with it,” she said. “I think that’s my purpose.”
***
The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on the 92nd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday.
The Vatican delivery followed Francis’ meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice and economic inequality.
The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honoring the Atlanta native son and civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. It will be worn for the first time Monday when the team hosts its annual game on the King national holiday.
The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which has “MLK” across the front — instead of “Hawks” or the city name — and Francis’ name across the back.
— The Associated Press