1/18 Metro Biz Cover Head

With non-tobacco Zyn pouch, Swedish Match is a leader in alternative nicotine products
Virginia State Police distances itself from coins referencing Fairfax traffic stop, Richmond protests
Virginia State Police on Friday denied any involvement with the creation of a pair of collectible coins that reference a controversial traffic…
Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican candidate for governor who has defended backers of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, says F…
Prince George father sentenced to two life sentences plus 46 years in prison for killing son in DUI wreck, sexually abusing young girl
A Prince George County father was sentenced Thursday to two life terms plus 46 years for killing his 5-year-old son in a 2018 drunken driving …
Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration on Wednesday unveiled legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Virginia, proposing a 2…
Ongoing problems that hurt Virginia's vaccine rollout cloud its promises to widen eligibility and go faster
In the last few weeks of a harrowing year, Virginia’s vaccination campaign was met with a gaping mismatch of supply and demand, fluctuating fe…
Virginia State Police shot and killed a man on Interstate 64 in Goochland County following a high-speed chase early Saturday.
At long last, there is a Richmond restaurant dedicated to macaroni and cheese.
Virginia prepares for potential armed protests at state Capitol; Northam urges Virginians not to attend Biden's inauguration
The guardians of Virginia’s seat of government are bracing for potential armed protests at the state Capitol in Richmond beginning on Sunday, …
The Virginia Department of Health released a more detailed outline on Wednesday of who will be eligible for vaccinations in the next two phase…
“Dopesick,” an eight-episode limited series for Hulu based on Virginia author Beth Macy’s bestselling book, is now filming around Richmond and…