1/22 Nation Briefs

IS launches attacks in Syria and Iraq
BAGHDAD — The Islamic State group unleashed its biggest attack in Syria since the fall of its “caliphate” three years ago. More than 100 militants assaulted the main prison holding suspected extremists, sparking a battle with U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters that continued 24 hours later and left dozens dead on Friday.
Across the border in Iraq, gunmen stormed an army barracks north of Baghdad before dawn Friday while soldiers inside slept, killing 11 before escaping — the deadliest attack in months on Iraq’s military.
The bold assaults suggest militants have been revitalized after maintaining a low- level insurgency in Iraq and Syria over the past few years. The group’s territorial control in Iraq and Syria was crushed by a years-long U.S.-backed campaign, but its fighters continued with sleeper cells that have increasingly killed scores of Iraqis and Syrians in past months.
Former Polish leader Walesa has COVID
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa, said Friday that he has COVID-19.
The 78-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said on Facebook that he was surprised to find out he is infected despite the three vaccination doses he has received. “After this painful lesson I will never separate from my mask,” Walesa wrote.
Walesa was fitted with a pacemaker in 2008 and last year he had a heart surgery.
In the 1980s, Walesa led the nationwide Solidarity movement that eventually toppled Poland’s communist leaders through an election in 1989. He received the Nobel Prize in 1983.
Laundrie admitted killing Petito, FBI says
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday.
It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie, though he was the prime suspect all along.
Investigators meanwhile announced that Laundrie, 23, had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito, 22, was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August, according to a statement released by the FBI in Denver.
Truck blast kills at least 13 in Ghana
DAKAR, Senegal — A motorcycle crashed into a truck carrying mining explosives in western Ghana, igniting a huge explosion Thursday that leveled dozens of buildings, killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 100.
Video from the scene showed a crater in the earth and rescuers rushing to collect survivors, who local officials say have filled nearby hospitals. By Friday, a police spokesman said 177 people had been injured.
Initially, police reported 17 deaths but revised the toll down to 13 on Friday, saying four had been mistaken for dead.
Isaac Dsamani, municipal chief executive of the rural area, said the truck driver jumped out after the crash and warned people to run.
