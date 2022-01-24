1/25 Nation Briefs

Assange wins right to appeal extradition
LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won the first stage of his effort to overturn a U.K. ruling that opened the door for his extradition to U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges.
The High Court in London gave Assange permission to appeal the case to the U.K. Supreme Court. But the Supreme Court must agree to accept the case before it can move forward.
The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid a trial in the U.S. on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.
Assange, 50, has been held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle.
American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.
Ex-N.Y. Assembly speaker dies in prison
ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, one of the most powerful figures in state government for two decades before his conviction on corruption charges, has died in federal custody. He was 77.
Silver died Monday, the federal Bureau of Prisons said, adding that the official cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.
Silver’s supporters had said he was in failing health from multiple medical conditions. He had been serving his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., but was in a hospital in nearby Ayer, Mass., at the time of his death, the bureau said.
The Manhattan Democrat, who told a judge he prayed he would not die in prison, was serving a more than six-year sentence for using his clout in state government to benefit real estate developers, who rewarded Silver by referring lucrative business to his law firm.
Silver’s conviction ended a nearly four-decade career in the Assembly.
Wild storm blankets Greece with snow
An intense winter storm blanketed Athens in snow and even several Greek Islands Monday, where such wintry weather is highly unusual. Parts of Turkey, including Istanbul, also endured snowy conditions.
The snow occurred amid a storm named Elpida, which means “hope.” The Associated Press reported that the Greek government declared a holiday in Athens on Tuesday after snow disrupted road, rail and air travel.
A webcam captured footage of a waterspout or tornado over water, passing over the Mediterranean adjacent to Andros island, 60 miles east of Athens, while snow blanketed the adjacent shoreline Monday. The waterspout appears to have briefly moved inland, hurling snow into the air.
The snow fell heavily in Athens, with a report of thunder accompanying the flakes on Monday. Snow isn’t uncommon in Athens,but this storm was particularly intense.
Photographs showed some of Athens’ iconic temples coated in white, including the Parthenon.
