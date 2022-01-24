1/25 Nation Briefs

Silver died Monday, the federal Bureau of Prisons said, adding that the official cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.

Silver’s supporters had said he was in failing health from multiple medical conditions. He had been serving his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., but was in a hospital in nearby Ayer, Mass., at the time of his death, the bureau said.

The Manhattan Democrat, who told a judge he prayed he would not die in prison, was serving a more than six-year sentence for using his clout in state government to benefit real estate developers, who rewarded Silver by referring lucrative business to his law firm.

Silver’s conviction ended a nearly four-decade career in the Assembly.

Wild storm blankets Greece with snow

An intense winter storm blanketed Athens in snow and even several Greek Islands Monday, where such wintry weather is highly unusual. Parts of Turkey, including Istanbul, also endured snowy conditions.