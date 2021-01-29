1/30 Nation Briefs

Ex-FBI lawyer receives probation for actions during Russia probe
WASHINGTON — A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation on Friday for altering an email the Justice Department relied on in its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of an action that he said had “forever changed the course of his life.” Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of several months, but the judge said he did not think such a punishment was necessary in part because of Clinesmith’s evident remorse and because of the way he had already been “threatened, vilified and abused on a nationwide scale.”
Control board: Puerto Rico pays millions in salary to non-workers
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal control board revealed Friday that Puerto Rico paid more than $28 million in salaries in recent months to people who no longer work for the U.S. territory’s Education Department, even after officials last year flagged the practice as a problem.
The announcement came during a meeting of the board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances as the U.S. territory government undergoes a bankruptcy-like process.
The board first publicly flagged the problem in late September, announcing it had contacted federal and local law enforcement agencies after discovering the Education Department paid more than $84 million in salaries to some 17,500 people from 2007 to 2020 who no longer worked there.
Putin signs extension of last Russia-U.S. nuclear arms treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill extending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States a week before the pact was due to expire.
Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the New START treaty for five years. Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden had discussed the nuclear accord a day earlier, and the Kremlin said they agreed to complete the necessary extension procedures in the next few days.
New START expires Feb. 5.
Mexico’s president says he’s recovering from COVID-19
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a video of himself walking slowly through his offices Friday and talking for about 13 minutes straight, saying he is recovering from COVID-19.
López Obrador has not been holding his famous, hourslong daily press conferences for the first time since he took office on Dec. 1, 2018, and he evidently misses the opportunity to talk.
The president, who has been in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, said: “The doctors tell me I am getting through the critical stage. I am doing well.” He has been receiving treatment at his apartment in the colonial-era National Palace, where he also has offices.
— From wire reports