1/30 Personalities

From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Wendy Williams has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. It helped her to gain a following in radio and now she spends a good 25 minutes during her talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” devoted to the latest rumors, scandals and missteps of the rich, famous and cast members of “The Real Housewives.”
But now Williams is a hot topic herself. In 2019, she announced she had been living in a sober house due to addiction struggles and filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, accusing him of being “a serial cheater.” Williams, 56, was also diagnosed with Graves’ disease, which forced her to take time off last spring to rest. She says it’s not so nice being the subject of tabloid fascination, but she’s taking control of the narrative with an authorized biopic and a documentary debuting on Lifetime on Saturday. “Wendy Williams: The Movie” stars Ciera Payton of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” on BET; the documentary is titled “Wendy Williams: What a Mess.”
***
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate.
A press release said Kristofferson, 84, actually retired last year and his son, John, stepped in to oversee his father’s business, including special projects and his record label KK Records. His estate will be managed by Morris Higham Management.
A member of the supergroup The Highwaymen, Kristofferson starred in 70 films and earned a Golden Globe for his performance in “A Star is Born.”
***
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh Florida hotel on New Year’s Day 2020.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys said Friday that Stewart, 76, and his 40-year-old son, Sean Stewart, would not be going to trial for the altercation at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. Terms were not released.
— The Associated Press