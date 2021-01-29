1/30 Personalities

From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Wendy Williams has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. It helped her to gain a following in radio and now she spends a good 25 minutes during her talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” devoted to the latest rumors, scandals and missteps of the rich, famous and cast members of “The Real Housewives.”

But now Williams is a hot topic herself. In 2019, she announced she had been living in a sober house due to addiction struggles and filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, accusing him of being “a serial cheater.” Williams, 56, was also diagnosed with Graves’ disease, which forced her to take time off last spring to rest. She says it’s not so nice being the subject of tabloid fascination, but she’s taking control of the narrative with an authorized biopic and a documentary debuting on Lifetime on Saturday. “Wendy Williams: The Movie” stars Ciera Payton of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” on BET; the documentary is titled “Wendy Williams: What a Mess.”