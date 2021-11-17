1 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $189,900

You are going to love this charming 1928 cottage/bungalow located just a short walk from quaint Ashland shops and restaurants. Over the past 20 years, the current owner has lovingly maintained and made significant interior renovations while preserving gorgeous trim, solid doors, and hardwood floors. Additional room shown in listing can be used as office/nursery. The large corner lot is an amazing space for gardening and entertaining, boasting a new privacy fence, reclaimed brick patio, beautiful perennials and herbs reminiscent of English cottage gardens. Freshly painted tin roof. Newly capped and re-mortared chimney. Windows have just been re-glazed and painted. Updated electrical panel. This lovely house features large windows which bring light and warmth. Water heater replaced this year. Don't miss this opportunity to own one of the most charming houses in Ashland!