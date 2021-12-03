1 Bedroom Home in Beaverdam - $74,000

HUD Case # 541-966184. Now is your chance at quiet country living. This HUD home is a unique design with, sitting on 2.19 wooded acres. Home will suite your needs with it's 553sf of living space per appraisal - Level 1 consists of a Primary Bedroom and Bath, an Enclosed Porch, plus Living Room which leads out onto a Deck overlooking your acreage. The Basement level has an Eat-In Kitchen, Family Room, Full Bath, and 2 Other Rooms which could be converted into Bedrooms. There is a "Pole-Shed" which could be used as a Carport plus a Large Workshop. HUD homes are sold "as is". IN ( Insured ) 203K Eligible. ***ALL BIDDERS ARE NOW ELIGIBLE. DAILY BIDDING*** EMD Checks MUST be a bank Certified or Cashier's check, NOT a personal check. There is no survey available. Managed by RAINE Companies.