Beautiful views from this top floor Links Condo conveniently located close to I-95 and I-295 with an easy commute to DC, Richmond, and the airport. The Links Condominiums are next to The Crossings Golf Club and offer a private gated community with great amenities including a large pool, Club House for gathering and entertaining (or even shooting a round of pool!), a well appointed Fitness Center with treadmills, stair climbers, weights, mats, etc, handball and tennis courts. Outside there are sidewalks for walking and running. This sunny 1 bedroom/1 bath condominium unit offers a private wrap around porch, open Living Room/Dining Room area with wood-style laminate flooring and a sliding glass door to the private wrap around balcony where you can enjoy the breeze and a glass of wine while relaxing after a busy day. There is a well appointed galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances which is open to the Living Room/Dining Room and has a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is nice sized panty/storage room. Best of all, you can lock it and walk away - this is the perfect set up for those "done" with maintaining a home and yard or who need a convenient "pied-a-terre" in the area.
1 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $149,000
