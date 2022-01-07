1 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $81,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashley Terrace Condominiums are located in Northern Henrico County in the NE quadrant of the intersection of Rt. 301 & Azalea Ave. minutes from all major highways in the area. Unit 1221 has been well kept and maintained. This building has a bit more offset from the parking lot offering a bit more privacy and a little more grassy area. The living and dining areas are open and flow well into each other. A comfortably sized bathroom is off the hallway to the generously sized bedroom. There are two storage areas; a small area is off the patio in the utility room, and another larger one is located on the lower level as well as the common laundry facility. A swimming pool is also available with outdoor cooking amenities. The owners have agreed to repaint to the new owners' preferred color.

