1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,000

Conveniently located near VCU and MCV, this second floor Triplex unit in great condition offers historic charm. This is a secure building requiring key to access. Recently renovated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, large bay window for lots of light, wood trim, moldings and detailed wood mantles above faux fireplaces. No washer and dryer or hookups on site. Renter's Insurance is required. No smoking allowed. No Pets Allowed. All Fireplaces are inoperable. No central air conditioning, but new window unit. Unfinished basement and fenced in yard is shared with other tenants. When inquiring about this property, please mention address.