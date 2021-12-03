1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $134,500

Welcome to the good life in this low maintenance, age restricted community. Fantastic location in the heart of Bon Air, walkable to groceries, restaurants, banks, libraries, pharmacies, and a host of other amenities. Enjoy access to the clubhouse overlooking the lake. This hard to find one bedroom offers large open living/dining space, nice size bedroom with bay window and good size closet, pull down attic with plenty of room for additional storage, and cozy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the outdoors sitting on your large bricked front porch, or spend or evening in your lovely manicured back yard.