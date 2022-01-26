1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $184,999

Priced Reduced for a quick sale! This cozy one bedroom ground floor condo is perfect for a wide range of buyers. Located in historical downtown Richmond this unit is in the heart of it all! Walking distance to the Shockoe slip, Downtown Farmers market, Main Street Station, tons of restaurants and bars. This unit is also in walking distance to MCV! With quick and easy access to the highway you can get all over the greater Richmond area with ease. This unit features beautiful hard wood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, as well as an in unit washer dryer.