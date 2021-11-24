You will not want to miss this stunning condo in the heart of the Museum District! Located in a historic brick building, fully renovated for modern living, this home will offer everything: the perfect location, great use of square footage, historic architectural character, hardwood floors & AMPLE natural light. Through the spacious entry & arched doorway is your living room. Also find a modern kitchen with open shelving & updated cabinets, countertops & lighting. The kitchen also opens to your back landing with your own private entrance. Attached to the primary bedroom is your en suite bath for every modern comfort. A second room can serve as a second bedroom or study. This condo also comes with your own private storage unit and you can enjoy on or off street parking! The building also offers private balcony space fully furnished with cozy furniture. The HOA fee includes all of your heat, water, sewer, trash, landscaping AND cleaning of the shared spaces This an opportunity to live a carefree lifestyle in the heart of the city! Walk right across the street and you're at the VMFA just in time for happy hour. It is also an easy walk to Carytown, grocery stores, restaurants & parks.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $219,950
