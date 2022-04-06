1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $220,000

Welcome to the historic Prestwould Condominiums! Famed architect Lord Alfred C. Bossom brought his New York influence to Richmond in 1927 to design and build this high rise in the heart of Richmond overlooking Monroe Park. The 1920's craftsmanship shines throughout the unit with soaring ceilings, detailed millwork, and hardwood flooring. This unit boasts a sun drenched living room, built in bookshelves, a galley kitchen, and a large bedroom with en-suite bath. Fine details abound the interior with a recently added custom wardrobe in the bedroom as well as classic gray and white tiling and the original tub in the bath. The view from the bay windows overlooks the Institute of Contemporary Art as well as the site for the planned VCU Arts and Innovation Center. Perfect for someone looking for an easy commute to downtown Richmond, VCU, or MCV! The Prestwould is a maintenance free building with security, a main and service elevator, and close proximity to the Pulse bus line. You will feel at home with a sense of community as the English tudor-style courtyard hosts a get together for the residents every Tuesday. This unit includes a deeded/gated parking space and a locked storage unit.