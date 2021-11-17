1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $225,000

Prime Fan location only a block from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts! Do not miss this wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Museum Loft Condos. Fabulous open floor plan and character galore including 9’ ceilings. Formal living and dining rooms feature beautiful pine floors, a striking fireplace, and ceiling fan. Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and countertop seating with fabulous pendant lighting. Enormous primary bedroom with hardwood floor and ceiling fan boasts room for a king bed, sitting area, and desk. Perfect space for working from home! Large walk-in closet with convenient laundry area. Additional storage in basement. Enjoy the convenience of nearby Fan and Carytown shops and restaurants or stay at home and watch the world go by from the spectacular balcony!