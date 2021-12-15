Undeniably the most cherished block in Church Hill and surrounded by historically prominent homes, 2218 E. Grace Street (formerly known as The 2300 Club) has been thoughtfully transformed into eight luxury condos named Hill Top Condominiums. While preserving lovely architectural elements including 10’ plus ceilings on the main level, original mantles, and heart pine flooring, the improvements include working gas fireplaces, sound dampening added to walls & ceilings and a private courtyard for all owners to enjoy. Each unit has its own floor plan and the buyer has the luxury to choose from a selection of tile, countertops, etc. for kitchen and baths. New stainless appliances including washer/dryer & refrigerator convey. The enclosed brick courtyard will have a 16’x20’ gazebo with 2 gas fire tables + gas grill and several seating areas. Each unit has one off-street parking space + storage unit accessed from the terrace. Central security system located at front and rear of property.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chesterfield family thought they were renting to own their home; their landlord is facing Virginia Attorney General lawsuit
A two-bedroom house on a dead-end street in Chesterfield County seemed like the perfect place for Lamour Giddings and his then-pregnant fiancé…
A ransomware attack has forced the shutdown of computer systems and websites for Virginia legislative agencies and commissions, including the …
New maps proposed in Virginia’s redistricting process published Wednesday could deliver more compact districts and slightly more political opp…
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he will use executive power to withdraw Virginia from a program called the Regional Greenhouse G…
Separated from his troubled and often-incarcerated father, Elliott spent part of his youth homeless, living on Los Angeles streets with his mother, Patricia, and sister, Brandi.
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Gov. Northam conditionally pardons Colonial Heights woman in controversial 2013 murder case that involved 4 defendants
Gov. Ralph Northam has granted a conditional pardon to Margaret Blair Dacey, a 26-year-old Colonial Heights woman serving 20 years for second-…
The Jefferson Hotel wants to tear down the historic Second Baptist Church, but preservationists want it saved
The vacant Second Baptist Church in downtown Richmond, opened in 1906 featuring a columned portico influenced by a Roman temple in France, mig…
VCU will demolish the building across Grace Street from the honors college to make way for a new residential building.
Virginia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, making it the 23rd state in the country with the new strain of the coronavirus.