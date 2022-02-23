Undeniably the most cherished block in Church Hill and surrounded by historically prominent homes, 2218 E. Grace Street (earlier known as The 2300 Club) has been thoughtfully transformed into eight luxury condos named Hill Top Condominiums. While preserving lovely architectural elements including 10’ plus ceilings on the main level, original mantles, and heart pine flooring, the improvements include working gas fireplaces, sound dampening added to walls & ceilings and a private courtyard for all owners to enjoy. Each unit has its own floor plan and the buyer has the luxury to choose from a selection of tile, countertops, etc. for kitchen and baths. New stainless appliances including washer/dryer & refrigerator convey. The enclosed brick courtyard will have a 16’x20’ gazebo with 2 gas fire tables + gas grill and several seating areas. Each unit has one off-street parking space + storage unit accessed from the terrace. Central security system located at front and rear of property.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The NFL holds copyrights over a number of elements related to the Super Bowl, including the names of the games, as denoted by the Roman numerals.
A Hopewell man who dealt crack cocaine to his addicted mother and became what federal authorities described as a large-scale trafficker of her…
UPDATE: Shake Shack burger chain plans open its first Richmond-area location next year - and it will have a drive-thru
Popular fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack is coming to the Richmond region.
Complimentary gold T-shirts draped on Siegel Center seats read “Some Rivalries Are Forever.”
The 2014 email to Donna Pace Foster telling her she’d have more duties at the Department of Corrections without more pay was blunt.
Phil Wittmer, chosen by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead Virginia’s information technology agency, is leaving after less than a month on the job.
In the days following the three-alarm fire that engulfed William Fox Elementary School, Richmond residents are speculating online about why th…
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state fundin…
Richmond Police say they foiled a Saturday night 'sideshow' of 300 cars planning to do stunts in the city
The Richmond Police Department, working with multiple other law enforcement agencies, said Monday they stopped hundreds of motorists from participating in a roadshow of wheelies, burnouts, doughnuts and other illegal activities on public intersections late Saturday night.
Richmond-based credit card provider is rapidly growing with mission to help those struggling to build or rebuild their credit
The executives of a Richmond-based credit card provider say they are on a mission.