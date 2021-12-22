Undeniably the most cherished block in Church Hill and surrounded by historically prominent homes, 2218 E. Grace Street (earlier known as The 2300 Club) has been thoughtfully transformed into eight luxury condos named Hill Top Condominiums. While preserving lovely architectural elements including 10’ plus ceilings on the main level, original mantles, and heart pine flooring, the improvements include working gas fireplaces, sound dampening added to walls & ceilings and a private courtyard for all owners to enjoy. Each unit has its own floor plan and the buyer has the luxury to choose from a selection of tile, countertops, etc. for kitchen and baths. New stainless appliances including washer/dryer & refrigerator convey. The enclosed brick courtyard will have a 16’x20’ gazebo with 2 gas fire tables + gas grill and several seating areas. Each unit has one off-street parking space + storage unit accessed from the terrace. Central security system located at front and rear of property.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $425,000
