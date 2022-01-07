1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $81,900

Investor Ready!!! Excellent seven year tenant desires to stay in his large one bedroom condo. But if you are looking for your own home that is not a problem because his tenant rights are month to month. Being on the middle level, the unit has easy access. Crown molding, oak cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances are a plus. Oversized balcony provides wonderful outdoor opportunities. Storage unit and new Laundry in basement. CHOICE PLUS Home Warranty offered to purchaser(s). Noteworthy however is the quick access to 95, 295, and 64 plus a bus stop around the corner!