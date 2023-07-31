At approximately 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of Ashland Street and Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell to investigate a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

Virginia State Police said that a 1998 Dodge Ram was being pursued by Prince George Police when it ran the stop light at Ashland Street and collided with a 2021 Toyota Camry. The Camry spun out and struck the signal light pole in the intersection.

The Ram overturned and the driver fled on foot.

The driver of the Camry, Andre Bassette, 45, of Jacksonville, Fl., was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.