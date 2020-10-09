10/10 Nation Briefs

Judge: Floyd suspect can live out of state

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee at George Floyd’s neck and is now charged with Floyd’s murder, will be allowed to leave the state of Minnesota under updated bail conditions.

In a court order issued Thursday but made public Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited “evidence supporting safety conditions that have arisen” since Chauvin was released from jail as the reason for allowing him to venture outside the state as he awaits trial.

The order says Chauvin should “establish residency somewhere in the state of Minnesota or a contiguous state” — Iowa, South Dakota or Wisconsin — and provide the address to the court, prosecutors and law enforcement officials who will share the information on a “need to know basis” only.

Hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France

PARIS — A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali was reunited Friday with her grandchildren in France, as relatives also welcomed home two Italians and a Malian politician freed with her this week.