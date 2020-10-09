10/10 Nation Briefs

Judge: Floyd suspect can live out of state
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee at George Floyd’s neck and is now charged with Floyd’s murder, will be allowed to leave the state of Minnesota under updated bail conditions.
In a court order issued Thursday but made public Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited “evidence supporting safety conditions that have arisen” since Chauvin was released from jail as the reason for allowing him to venture outside the state as he awaits trial.
The order says Chauvin should “establish residency somewhere in the state of Minnesota or a contiguous state” — Iowa, South Dakota or Wisconsin — and provide the address to the court, prosecutors and law enforcement officials who will share the information on a “need to know basis” only.
Hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France
PARIS — A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali was reunited Friday with her grandchildren in France, as relatives also welcomed home two Italians and a Malian politician freed with her this week.
They were released earlier this week, days after the Malian government freed nearly 200 Islamic militants in an apparent prisoner exchange. But the homecoming was muted by the announcement later Friday that a Swiss woman held captive by the same extremist group had been killed.
Swiss officials said Beatrice Stoeckli, whose release they had quietly been trying to negotiate since she was kidnapped four years ago, was killed about a month ago.
Twitter tightens limits on U.S. candidates
OAKLAND, Calif. — Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory and tighten its measures against spreading misinformation, calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the Nov. 3 U.S. election.
The social platform will remove tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results. Tweets that falsely claim a candidate has won will be labeled to direct users to the official U.S. election results page on Twitter.
Twitter said Friday it is will also make it more difficult to retweet posts it has labeled to highlight the presence of misleading information — whether about COVID-19, civic integrity or for including manipulated photos or videos.
U.S., Russia said close to nuclear freeze deal
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Russian negotiators have agreed in principle to continue freezing their nuclear warhead stockpiles in a bid to salvage their last remaining arms control pact before it expires next year, a person familiar with the talks said Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it’s not yet clear if the agreement will succeed or translate into an extension of the New START treaty that expires in February. But, if it works, the person said an agreement could be announced before the Nov. 3 presidential election with an eye toward extending the accord and eventually bringing China into it, a longtime Trump administration demand.
— From wire reports