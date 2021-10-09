10/10 Nation Briefs

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the state electricity company said Saturday, leaving the small country with no government-produced power.

Lebanon is grappling with a crippling energy crisis made worse by its dependency on fuel imports. Erratic power supplies have put hospitals and essential services in crisis mode. The Lebanese increasingly depend on private operators that also struggle to secure supplies amid an unprecedented crash of the national currency.

The shortage of diesel and fuel, along with an antiquated infrastructure, has worsened power cuts that have been a fixture for years. Blackouts that used to last for three to six hours could now leave entire areas with about two hours of power a day.

U.K. looks at tracking app to protect women

LONDON — A top British government official is backing a phone company’s proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone, an idea pitched amid outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their London homes.