10/10 Personalities

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bruce Springsteen and Alicia Keys will be among a star-studded guest list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction.
The prestigious organization has announced the guest list for the ceremony, which will debut Nov. 7 on HBO. The show will honor this year’s inductees, who include Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode.
Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Other guests will include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley.
The event was scheduled for May 2 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
***
Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, according to a release.
He faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan.
Lanez is due to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.
***
Jack White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Wallen was removed after TikTok videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a large group of people. On the “Today” show on Friday, Lorne Michaels announced White as a fill-in and said the show will invite Wallen again in the future.
— The Associated Press