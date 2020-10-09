10/10 Personalities

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bruce Springsteen and Alicia Keys will be among a star-studded guest list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction.

The prestigious organization has announced the guest list for the ceremony, which will debut Nov. 7 on HBO. The show will honor this year’s inductees, who include Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode.

Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Other guests will include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley.

The event was scheduled for May 2 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

***

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.