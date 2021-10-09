10/10 Personalities

A New York prosecutor will seek an indictment in the coming weeks against millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst for the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah decided recently to take the case to a grand jury soon, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The grand jury process is expected to take about a month, the person said.

The news was first reported Friday by News 12 in Westchester.

Kathie Durst’s disappearance has shadowed Robert Durst, 78, for years, highlighted in an HBO documentary in which he appeared to admit killing people and culminating last month in his conviction in California for murdering a confidante whom prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

Kathie Durst was 29 and in her final months of medical school when she vanished on Jan. 31, 1982. She and Robert Durst, who was 38 at the time, had been married nearly nine years and were living in South Salem, N.Y. Her body was never found.

