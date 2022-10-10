10/11 Nation Briefs

76 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria

A boat overloaded with passengers fleeing flooding in southeastern Nigeria capsized and 76 people remain missing days later and are feared dead, emergency officials said Monday.

Many women and children were among those trying to escape the floodwaters in Anambra on Friday, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said.

Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade blamed mainly on the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon and unusual rainfall. More than 300 people have been killed this year by floods.

Fla. governor debate rescheduled after Ian

The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist were initially supposed to debate Wednesday. The deadly storm that came ashore Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida last week dashed those plans.

The debate will come after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting having started around the state.

Merkel accepts U.N. refugee agency award

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016.

Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized at a Geneva ceremony.

U.K. nurse accused of killing seven babies

A hospital neonatal nurse in Britain accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.

Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England from 2015-16.