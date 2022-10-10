10/11 Personalities

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures — work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig on Monday for research that shows “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Their findings in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the panel said.

Bernanke, 68, examined the Great Depression of the 1930s when he was a professor at Stanford University, showing the danger of bank runs — when panicked people withdraw their savings — and how bank collapses led to widespread economic devastation. He was Fed chair from early 2006 to early 2014 and is now with the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Before Bernanke, economists saw bank failures as a consequence, not a cause, of economic downturns.

***

Instagram and Twitter have suspended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic statements on both social media platforms.

A spokesperson for Instagram parent company Meta told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that the platform had removed content from West’s page that violated its policies in addition to restricting the musician’s account. A representative for Twitter also confirmed Monday that the app had locked West’s account for breaking its rules.

On Instagram last week, West shared a screenshot of an antisemitic text message he sent fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, according to NBC. The post can no longer be found on West’s Instagram grid.

After his Instagram post ignited a backlash, West threatened via Twitter to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” per internet archive records reviewed by the Associated Press. The since-deleted tweet seemed to refer to the United States’ military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

It’s unclear how long the restrictions on West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts will remain in place. As of Monday morning, the hip-hop performer hadn’t posted anything on either platform since Saturday.