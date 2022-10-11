10/12 Personalities

Kathie Lee Gifford is standing by her late friend and collaborator Regis Philbin after Kelly Ripa said that her experience working with the beloved TV host “was not a cakewalk.”

In an interview this week with Fox 5 NY, Gifford said she will not be reading Ripa’s new book after the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host recently opened up about the “good days and bad days” she had with Philbin. Gifford and Philbin co-hosted “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” for about 12 years before Ripa replaced Gifford for “Live With Regis and Kelly.”

Gifford praised Philbin — who died in July 2020 at age 88 — as “the best partner a person could ever, ever have, professionally... “We were dear friends. And after I left the show ... we became better friends, dearer friends.”

Ripa’s reality was slightly different, according to last month’s People cover story spotlighting the talk-show personality and her book, “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.” Upon accepting the “Live” gig, Ripa said, she was bluntly informed that Philbin was her “boss” and didn’t want her “bringing an entourage” to set.

“I understand that probably he didn’t want a co-host, but the network wanted me to be the co-host and I didn’t think I should pass up that opportunity. I don’t think it was fair to him. But it was also not fair to me.”

While Gifford acknowledged that Philbin was prone to teasing people he liked, she maintained that she “never saw him unkind to anyone.”

***

Kim Kardashian reportedly took added safety precautions following a series of online outbursts by ex Kanye West.

The reality TV star enlisted extra security for their children after West posted the name of their school on Instagram amid an attempt for them to go to his new Donda Academy, TMZ reported Monday.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West last year, has four children with the rapper who range in age from 3 to 9 years old.

The Grammy-winning West isn’t considered a safety threat, a source told TMZ, but the school hired the extra security in case a stranger shows up. Kardashian is reportedly covering the cost of the added muscle.

The latest development follows a recent streak of controversial behavior by West, who has also been accused of sharing antisemitic posts online.