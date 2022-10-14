10/15 Nation Briefs

14 dead, 28 hurt in Turkish mine blast

Turkey’s interior minister says a blast Friday inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has left 14 workers dead.

Suleyman Soylu said at least 28 others were rescued with injuries from the coal mine in the Black Sea coastal province of Amasra.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including some from neighboring provinces, Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.

Families face man charged with killing 22

Ellen French House was among family members who gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to speak to a man charged with killing 22 elderly women a week after his second conviction.

In her victim impact statement, House told Billy Chemirmir, who was wearing a striped jail uniform, that she wanted him to see two photos of her mother: one of Norma French alive, the other after the 85-year-old was killed.

“This is my beautiful mother,” House said as she displayed the first photo. “This is my mother after you pried her wedding ring off of her finger that she couldn’t even get off.”

For most of the families, Friday was likely their only chance to face Chemirmir in a courthouse. After trying Chemirmir in two of the deaths and obtaining two sentences of life in prison without parole, Dallas prosecutors have said they will dismiss their remaining 11 capital murder cases against him.

2 gay men shot dead honored in Bratislava

Slovakia’s president joined a rally of thousands Friday to honor two gay men who were shot dead in the capital earlier this week and demonstrate support for the LGBTQ community.

People lit candles at the site of the shooting before marching to a central Bratislava square. Police said Friday they are investigating the killings as a hate crime.

In her address to the crowd, President Zuzana Caputova asked LGBTQ people for forgiveness “for not being able to feel safe in Slovakia.”

“You belong here; you have a value for our society,” she said.

10 dead after bus hits bomb in central Mali

A passenger bus struck an improvised explosive device in central Mali, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens of others, authorities said Friday, blaming Islamic extremists with links to al-Qaida.

The explosion took place Thursday afternoon in the village of Tile in Bandiagara region, the Malian military said in a statement. Among the victims was a 5-year-old girl. Some 38 other passengers were taken to regional hospitals for treatment.

“The bus leaving for Koro hit an improvised explosive device that was placed by terrorists and deliberately aimed at innocent civilian targets,” military spokesman Col. Souleymane Dembele said in the statement.

The attack has not been claimed but bears the hallmark of al-Qaida-linked extremist groups who are known for placing mines on roads to target Malian army vehicles and U.N. peacekeepers.