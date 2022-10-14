10/15 Personalities

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight “Harry Potter” films, has died at age 72.

Coltrane — who also played a crime boss in two James Bond movies, 1995’s “GoldenEye” and 1999’s “The World is Not Enough” — died Friday at a hospital in Scotland, according to his agent, Belinda Wright.

No cause of death was given.

The actor, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was born in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in 1950.

Describing Coltrane as a “ unique talent,” Wright said that his role as Hagrid — who famously said the line “Yer a wizard, Harry” to a young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 — “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world,” according to the BBC.

Coltrane made his debut on television in 1980, in the BBC miniseries “The Lost Tribe” — but became a household name in the early 1990s, when he starred in the British crime drama “Cracker” as a forensic criminal psychologist.

The role earned him a BAFTA TV award, Britain’s equivalent of an Emmy, for best actor for three consecutive years from 1994 to 1996.

Coltrane is survived by his sister, his children and their mother, according to Wright.

***

Angela Lansbury’s final act has yet to be seen.

The television star and theater icon, who died Tuesday at 96, will make her last onscreen appearance in one of Hollywood’s most eagerly anticipated sequels.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will reportedly boast posthumous cameos from both Lansbury and late composer Stephen Sondheim. According to Playbill, the two Broadway legends will portray themselves in the star-studded murder-mystery, fronted by Daniel Craig.

The film will hit 600 movie theaters for one week at Thanksgiving, before streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.