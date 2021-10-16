10-17 Nation Briefs

Lawyer: Durst on ventilator with COVID
Robert Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.
Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for murdering his close friend, Susan Berman, inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. The real estate heir was in “very bad condition” during the sentencing hearing, according to his lead defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin.
DeGuerin confirmed that Durst had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Durst has been held in a wing of USC Medical Center under the watch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department throughout the trial, but it was not immediately clear if he was still in that facility or when or where he became infected with the coronavirus.
People packed into a courtroom at the Airport Courthouse for Durst’s sentencing earlier this week and it was not immediately clear if anyone there had contracted the virus.
Durst’s health was an issue throughout the trial. He was not in court the day jurors convicted him of Berman’s murder last month because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
He was also briefly hospitalized in June after suffering an undisclosed medical incident.
In court filings, Durst’s attorneys repeatedly sought a mistrial, claiming Durst was too sick to testify in his own defense.
Maduro ally extradited to U.S.; talks halted
MIAMI — Venezuela’s government said it would halt negotiations with opponents in retaliation for the extradition the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro wanted on criminal charges.
Jorge Rodríguez, who has been heading the government’s delegation in negotiations that started in August, said his team wouldn’t travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of talks.
The announcement Saturday came hours after businessman Alex Saab was put on a U.S.-bound plane in Cape Verde after failing in a 16-month fight to prevent his extradition to the U.S. to face money laundering charges in Miami.
Saab was arrested in the African archipelago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Maduro’s government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission.
Man who killed toddler as a teen gets parole
ALBANY, N.Y. — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday.
Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement.
Transcripts of the hearing were not immediately released.
Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy’s home and striking his head with a rock. Derrick was walking alone to summer camp at a park in the Steuben County village of Savona in August 1993.
The case got wide publicity because of the age of the victim and suspect.
— From wire reports