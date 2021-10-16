10-17 Nation Briefs

Lawyer: Durst on ventilator with COVID

Robert Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.

Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for murdering his close friend, Susan Berman, inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. The real estate heir was in “very bad condition” during the sentencing hearing, according to his lead defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin.

DeGuerin confirmed that Durst had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Durst has been held in a wing of USC Medical Center under the watch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department throughout the trial, but it was not immediately clear if he was still in that facility or when or where he became infected with the coronavirus.

People packed into a courtroom at the Airport Courthouse for Durst’s sentencing earlier this week and it was not immediately clear if anyone there had contracted the virus.

Durst’s health was an issue throughout the trial. He was not in court the day jurors convicted him of Berman’s murder last month because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.