10/17 Nation Briefs

Case advances against five in Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of her measures to control spread of the coronavirus, and they will remain held without bond, a federal judge ruled Friday.
The federal preliminary hearing began Tuesday and wrapped up Friday.
Agent Richard Trask testified that members of anti-government paramilitary groups from several states discussed abducting Whitmer or Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a June meeting in Ohio.
However, it was not clear if talk of targeting Northam went beyond that meeting, and nothing from the complaint indicated that anyone had been charged with a plot involving Northam.
The accused men could get up to life in prison if convicted.
Mexican ex-defense chief faces U.S. counts
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s former defense minister is facing four drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges in U.S. federal courts, related to the manufacture and distribution of heroin, cocaine and other illegal substances, according to an indictment made public Friday.
The ex-minister, retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, was detained Thursday at the Los Angeles International Airport.
The news was a bombshell in Mexico, where the military is one of the most trusted institutions.
His arrest has raised the startling possibility that top security officials have secretly been working with drug traffickers during most of the U.S.-backed offensive against cartels that began in 2006.
Cienfuegos served as defense minister in the following administration, from 2012 to 2018.
O’Brien: Trump Afghan tweet was just a wish
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Friday doubled down on his assertion that the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will shrink to 2,500 early next year, while suggesting that Trump’s tweet that all forces should be home by Christmas was more a wish than a reality.
Confusion about troop withdrawals from America’s longest war began Oct. 7, when Trump tweeted that “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.”
When asked about those comments, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Friday that Trump was just expressing a hope.
U.S. rejects proposal to extend arms treaty
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration rejected a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-year extension of a critical nuclear arms control treaty Friday, dimming the chances of a diplomatic breakthrough before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.
Putin offered to extend New START, a 10-year treaty that places limits on the two countries’ nuclear warheads, without preconditions at a meeting of his security council, but National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien called the proposal a “non-starter.”
The 2010 treaty, which expires in February, restricts the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and certain launch platforms.
