10/17 Nation Briefs

The ex-minister, retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, was detained Thursday at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The news was a bombshell in Mexico, where the military is one of the most trusted institutions.

His arrest has raised the startling possibility that top security officials have secretly been working with drug traffickers during most of the U.S.-backed offensive against cartels that began in 2006.

Cienfuegos served as defense minister in the following administration, from 2012 to 2018.

O’Brien: Trump Afghan tweet was just a wish

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Friday doubled down on his assertion that the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will shrink to 2,500 early next year, while suggesting that Trump’s tweet that all forces should be home by Christmas was more a wish than a reality.

Confusion about troop withdrawals from America’s longest war began Oct. 7, when Trump tweeted that “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.”