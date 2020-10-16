10/17 Personalities

A convicted gang member accused of beating singer R. Kelly in his jail cell was allowed to roam “a great distance” at the federal jail in downtown Chicago and no one “lifted a finger” to ward off the attack, Kelly’s lawyers alleged in a court filing Friday.
Kelly’s attorneys want to question Jeremiah Shane Farmer under oath about the August attack as part of their ongoing efforts to have Kelly released on bond pending trial on sexual abuse-related charges. A convicted member of the Latin Kings, Farmer outed himself as Kelly’s attacker in a court filing last month in Hammond, where he’s facing a mandatory life sentence for racketeering conspiracy involving a 1999 double murder.
In a motion Friday, Kelly’s attorneys said “an unresolved issue remains as to whether Metropolitan Correctional Center personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place.”
***
Atlanta police announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
Homicide detectives this week obtained an warrant for the arrest of Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, 30, on a felony murder charge based on evidence and tips from the public. He was arrested early Friday, officer Steve Avery said in an email. Avery said Rhynes will be taken to the Fulton County jail once he’s processed.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Rhynes had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.
***
“Cheer” star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge in Chicago said Friday.
Attorneys for Harris, who appears in the Netflix documentary series, had asked that he be released and confined at home under strict conditions. But a judge said evidence offered by prosecutors “overwhelmingly supports detention.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain said it would be “virtually impossible” to ensure Harris, 21, of Naperville, does not use the internet.
— From wire reports