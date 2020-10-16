10/17 Personalities

A convicted gang member accused of beating singer R. Kelly in his jail cell was allowed to roam “a great distance” at the federal jail in downtown Chicago and no one “lifted a finger” to ward off the attack, Kelly’s lawyers alleged in a court filing Friday.

Kelly’s attorneys want to question Jeremiah Shane Farmer under oath about the August attack as part of their ongoing efforts to have Kelly released on bond pending trial on sexual abuse-related charges. A convicted member of the Latin Kings, Farmer outed himself as Kelly’s attacker in a court filing last month in Hammond, where he’s facing a mandatory life sentence for racketeering conspiracy involving a 1999 double murder.

In a motion Friday, Kelly’s attorneys said “an unresolved issue remains as to whether Metropolitan Correctional Center personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place.”

***

Atlanta police announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.