10/17 Personalities

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.
The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight, outnumbered and methodically taking down bad guys , his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.
The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”
The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.
The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.
Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: “This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”
“The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
***
In a twist of fate — something he’s become acquainted with — Bloomington, Ind., artist Joe Lee’s personal history has led him to create a graphic novel he hopes will tell the story of a Holocaust survivor who forgave her tormentors.
The loss of two special people in Lee’s life inspired his first graphic novel, “Forgiveness: The story of Eva Kor, survivor of the Auschwitz twin experiments.”
Both Eva Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, lived through the horrors at Auschwitz II-Birkenau in Poland. The sisters were the only members of their family to survive and were part of Dr. Josef Mengele’s twin experiments.
In July 2019, Lee was part of a small group that traveled to Poland to visit Auschwitz II-Birkenau with Kor. She had led such trips for years, sharing details of her life in the concentration camp as well as her eventual public forgiveness of the people who killed her family and held her and her sister captive.
— From wire reports