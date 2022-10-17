10/19 Good Health Headline
Richmond may be known as a tacky Christmas lights town. But those houses are starting to get some competition from Halloween houses decorated …
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
After serving Mexican fare to Richmonders for 25 years, Mi Hacienda, the sprawling Pueblo-style restaurant at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike, shut i…
Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in North Carolina.
High school 🏈 Week 8: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries, plus scores from around the state
Game stories and summaries from Week 8 of the high school football season around the Richmond area, plus scores from across the state.
“My heart bleeds for this lady. My heart bleeds for all the children inside that building that experienced this.”
A Henrico County jury found Dean Lakey not guilty of five five felony charges that stemmed from allegations that he sexually assaulted a student in 2017.
Records show Youngkin staff unhappy with tourism officials choosing governor's political firm for ad
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's top aides expressed concern over the Virginia Tourism Corporation choosing the digital media agency he uses for politics to produce a state-funded tourism ad, new documents obtained by The Times-Dispatch show.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said the proposal by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, would be "dead on arrival" and is a distraction ahead of key congressional elections.
The congressman disputes Bon Secours' claim that the stripping down of services was necessary because of lower demand.