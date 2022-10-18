10/19 Nation Briefs

LA police face off with protesters at City Hall

Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off with yelling protesters outside a City Hall entrance Tuesday, demanding the City Council stop its meeting until two councilmen resign for their part in a meeting that involved crude, racist remarks.

The Council has been in upheaval for the past week after an explosive recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-Council President Nury Martinez made crude and racist remarks, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo didn’t object or joined in the offensive banter.

Martinez has since stepped down but de Leon and Cedillo have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations, including from President Joe Biden.

De Leon and Cedillo did not attend the virtual meeting.

Saudis sentence U.S. citizen over tweets

An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, was arrested last November while visiting family and was sentenced earlier this month, his son Ibrahim told The Associated Press.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters , confirmed Almadi’s detention Tuesday.

It appeared to be the latest in a series of recent cases in which Saudis received long jail sentences for online posts critical of the government.

N. Korea firing near border with S. Korea

North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement early Wednesday that North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 rounds off its east coast.

It’s the second time North Korea has fired shells into the buffer zones since last Friday, when it shot hundreds of shells there in its most significant direct violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement.

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague

After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission.

Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev didn’t see an employee of the Star City cosmonaut training center crossing the road in the dark late Monday.

Roscosmos emphasized that Artemyev was sober and immediately called police and an ambulance.

Nev. man gets prison for death threats

A 47-year-old Reno man will spend up to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to a half-dozen Nevada elected officials in messages citing false conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen.

Matthew Carter was found guilty in September of three felony counts of aggravated talking and one count of misdemeanor harassment.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said Monday that Carter sent multiple racist and threatening messages to U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson, state Treasurer Zach Conine, three members of the Nevada Assembly and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief of staff Yvanna Cancela.

Ford said the threats, which included racial slurs and references toward lynching, cited passage of expanded mail-in voting ahead of the election as a reason for his promised violence toward the officials.

BBC marks 100 years of radio broadcasting

The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service.

The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and daily broadcasting began a month later. The broadcaster is marking its centenary with a series of special programs, including a guest appearance from King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program featuring expert craftspeople restoring antiques.

The broadcaster launched the world’s first regularly scheduled TV service in 1936.