10/19 Personalities

Selma Blair performed her last waltz on “Dancing With the Stars” before exiting the show due to health concerns.

In a tearful conversation with her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, that aired before her final performance on Disney+, the actor revealed the damage her body has suffered throughout the physically demanding competition as she continues to live with multiple sclerosis.

“I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs, and then the results came back, and it just all adds up to ... I can’t go on with the competition,” Blair said.

The “Cruel Intentions” star added that she has sustained “intensive” bone trauma and inflammation as well as rips and tears.

“I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want,” she said. “I’ll have to settle in and get back to being a mom and showing [my son] I have to pull back on something that I love doing and, sometimes, you make hard decisions.”

Since going public with her MS diagnosis in 2018, Blair has been vocal about living with the chronic illness while continuing to act in film and TV projects such as “Another Life,” “Lost in Space” and “Far More.” In 2019, Blair famously and proudly represented the MS community by walking the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet with a cane.

***

It took an anonymous former nanny to get Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis together again — if only to dismiss said nanny’s new account of their breakup as a complete fabrication.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement released by their publicists. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

The nanny, whom the Daily Mail agreed not to identify in an interview, allegedly worked for the couple for three years, caring for their son, Otis, who is now 8, and daughter, Daisy, now 6.

The couple ended their seven-year engagement at the beginning of 2020, according to People, which reported the breakup in November of that year. They started dating in late 2011 and became engaged shortly after the 2012 holidays.