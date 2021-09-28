10/2 Insight Hurricanes page

A storm surge from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 virtually destroyed the 1.9-mile bridge on Interstate 90 between Bay St. Louis, Miss., and Pass Christian, Miss.

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold photographed Hurricane Lane in the Pacific Ocean during a flyover from the International Space Station in 2018.

hurricanes

Every year on June 1, the official start of “hurricane season,” the United States coastline endures threats of destructive winds and floods. Although most Atlantic hurricanes — and almost all major storms (Category 3 and higher) — occur in August, September and October, the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean allow storms to form before June 1. The official season ends on Nov. 30.

While storms are classified as hurricanes after reaching sustained winds of 74 mph, climate change is aiding the formation of monster storms, with rapid wind intensification, heavier rain and big storm surges.