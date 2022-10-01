10/2 Nation Briefs

DOJ seeks expedited appeal of Trump ruling

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to expedite its review of an order appointing a special master to scrutinize documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Putting the appeal on a fast track could make the special master’s work — which has just begun and is set to unfold over the next two months — “unnecessary,” government lawyers wrote Friday.

Minister says attack was ‘America-based’

Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation.

The female attackers, who Turkish authorities said were affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, later killed themselves by detonating suicide bombs.

“This action is an America-based action,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told ruling party officials in the Black Sea province of Giresun.

Turkish government officials have previously accused Washington of supporting the PKK by arming and training the group’s Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

1 dead in homecoming game shooting in Okla.

A teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night, police said.

The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on social media.

Police said the suspect is believed to be another 17-year-old.

N. Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests

North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round in a week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation .

In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s “obsession” is deepening the suffering of its own people, and warned of an “overwhelming response” from South Korean and U.S. militaries should weapons be used.

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans

In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions.

The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, is the largest trade of detained citizens ever carried out by the Biden administration.

U.S. Army misses recruiting goal

The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled to enlist.

While the Army was the only service that didn’t meet its target, all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed entry applicants, which put them behind as they began the next recruiting year on Saturday.