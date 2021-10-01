10/2 Nation Briefs

Calif. plans student vaccine mandate
SAN FRANCISCO — California is poised to impose the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, a move announced Friday that could push other states to follow as many did after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the first statewide stay-at-home order in the U.S. during the early days of the pandemic.
Newsom said the mandate won’t take effect for all children until the U.S. government has finished fully vetting the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11. That means those in seventh to 12th grades probably will have until July to get their shots. It will be even longer for children in kindergarten through sixth grades because the government has yet to approve any COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.
California will grant exemptions for medical reasons, plus religious and personal beliefs. California already has a mask requirement for schoolchildren.
U.S. apologizes for treatment of Haitians
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.
The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues.
Fashion mogul agrees to U.S. extradition
TORONTO — Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has signed a consent form agreeing to be committed for extradition to the United States, where he’s wanted on federal sex trafficking charges, his lawyer told a Canadian court Friday.
The final decision will fall to Canada’s justice minister. Brian Greenspan, one of Nygard’s attorneys, said he intends to make “extensive” submissions to Minister David Lametti about the conditions of a possible surrender.
Nygard, 80, has denied wrongdoing.
Separately Friday, Toronto police said they had secured an arrest warrant for Nygard and intended to charge him with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between 1987 and 2006.
Former Georgian president arrested
TBILISI, Georgia — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country’s political makeup.
The announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia on abuse of power charges and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he was back in the country.