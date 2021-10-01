10/2 Nation Briefs

Calif. plans student vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO — California is poised to impose the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, a move announced Friday that could push other states to follow as many did after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the first statewide stay-at-home order in the U.S. during the early days of the pandemic.

Newsom said the mandate won’t take effect for all children until the U.S. government has finished fully vetting the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11. That means those in seventh to 12th grades probably will have until July to get their shots. It will be even longer for children in kindergarten through sixth grades because the government has yet to approve any COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

California will grant exemptions for medical reasons, plus religious and personal beliefs. California already has a mask requirement for schoolchildren.

U.S. apologizes for treatment of Haitians

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.