10/2 Personalities

Former President Jimmy Carter, the oldest former U.S. chief executive ever, planned to quietly mark his 97th birthday at his home in Plains, Ga., on Friday, an aide said.

Slowed by age and keeping a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic, Carter doesn’t plan on any public appearances, said press secretary Deanna Congelio at the Carter Center in Atlanta.

The former president was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain in 2015 but underwent treatment and announced he was cancer-free four months later. He has had a string of falls, including one that left him with a broken pelvis in October 2019, and has used a walker when in public most recently.

***

Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers.

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, N.C., where Strings was also named guitar player of the year. Nominees for entertainer of the year included Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Del McCoury Band and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.