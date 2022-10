10/2 Personalities

Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death.

The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August, saying the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.

Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to the state’s public records law.

Williamson County Chancellor Joseph A. Woodruff ruled against the Judd family on Aug. 31, denying their request for an injunction to keep the records private while they pursue their legal case. In addition, the chancellor ruled that specific records in the police file are public records, including body camera footage taken inside of Judd’s home.

But the Tennessee Supreme Court took issue with that part of the chancellor’s order. It vacated Woodruff’s earlier ruling and sent the case back to the Chancery Court for a new hearing.

Judd died April 30 at her home in Tennessee at age 76. Her daughter Ashley has previously said her mother killed herself, and the family said she was lost to “the disease of mental illness.”

***

iHeartRadio has unveiled a starry rotating lineup for the winter 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, including sets by Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.

The 11-city tour will hit Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York City; Boston; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Washington, D.C. Other acts taking part include Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Macklemore, Sam Smith, The Kid Laroi and AJR.